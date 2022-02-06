Group clash over land leaves man dead, 5 injured in Kaithal village

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 5

A 24-year-old man was killed and five others were injured in a group clash between two parties in Deeg village of Kaithal. The clash took place over the possession of a piece of land.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit of Pabnawa, who was a worker at the liquor shop of Jagdev Singh. The injured are Dhanpat Singh, Hoshiar Singh, Hirke Ram, Rajiv and Silo Devi.

Dhanpat alleged that Jagdev and others attacked them when they were working in the fields. Ankit’s uncle Rajbir Singh said they got a call that his nephew had got injured. They took him to hospital where he was declared dead. He said they did not know about the incident, but people told them that a group clash had taken place in which several people were injured.

Shiv Kumar, incharge of Pundri police station, said that they have registered two FIRs on the counter-complaints from both groups. Six people have been booked for murder and 50 others were booked for attempt to murder and other Sections of the IPC. In the preliminary investigation, they found that Jagdev’s group had a dispute with Dhanpat’s group over the possession of one-and-a-half acre of land. —