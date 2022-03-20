Groups clash at Civil Hospital, cops attacked

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 19

Tense situation prevailed for a couple of hours at the local Trauma Centre of the Civil Hospital on Friday evening after a brawl broke out between two groups over old enmity.

At first, they fought in Baghpati village and then at the Trauma Centre of the Civil Hospital leading to injuries to five-six persons of both the parties. Meanwhile, members of the one group also attacked a police team, vandalised their vehicles and the Trauma Centre. Three police personnel — Sub Inspector Shamsher Singh, Head Constable Vinod Kumar and Vedpal — suffered injuries. They also tore the uniform of the police personnel.

Old enmity during the Shivratri celebrations last year is believed to be the reason behind the clash.

The Civil Lines police have registered a case against 21 persons, including three women, for obstructing the police in discharging duty, vandalising government vehicle and damaging the government property. So far, the police have arrested 10 accused, including two women.

“Those arrested are Rohtash, Govinda, Ashok, Kuldeep, Binder, Ankit, Arjun, Anil, Rani and Sunita. They were produced in a court from where they were sent to judicial custody. Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of the Police.

Another brawl turns ugly

Another brawl broke out between two persons — Maninder Singh and Deepak — in Alawla village. Soon, Deepak and his aides attacked the dera and fired outside it. When cops reached there, they even attacked them and vandalised their vehicle. So, the police had to resort to firing to disperse the mob. A case has been registered.