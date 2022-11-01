Growers blame delayed harvesting for farm fires

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, October 31

Despite challans being issued and incentives being offered by the state government for the management of paddy stubble, farm fire incidents continued to be reported in the district.

As per the information, 178 active fire locations were reported in the district till October 30. While the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) had reported a total of 163 active fire locations, 15 locations were reported by other sources. Of the total, stubble burning was confirmed on 78 locations during inspections.

The Agriculture Department has recovered over Rs 1.72 lakh penalty from 69 farmers in the district who set the paddy stubble ablaze.

Had little time Due to untimely rainfall, the harvesting got delayed. To prepare the field for the next crop, the farmers had very little time. They have suffered losses over the past two years and are in no position to take any further chances. —Amarjeet Singh, State president, BKU (SBS)

The farmers blame delayed harvesting due to untimely rains that resulted in a shorter window for timely sowing of the next crop for the farm fires, besides reluctance behind adopting newer techniques.

Sukhvinder Singh, a farmer leader from Jalbera village, said, “Farmers are also concerned about the environment and a fall has been observed in the farm fires this year. The farmers have started adopting the new techniques for the management of paddy stubble, but there is still reluctance among the farmers due to yield loss in previous crops. Instead of imposing penalty on the farmers, the government should understand the situation.”

Amarjeet Singh, state president BKU (SBS) said, “Due to untimely rainfall, the harvesting got delayed. To prepare the field for the next crop, the farmers had very little time. They have suffered losses over the past two years and are in no position to take any further chances. Sowing the crops on time is very important and they can’t wait for machines to vacate fields. If it really wants to bring down the farm fires incidences, the government should ensure that there is availability of machines and take the farmers into confidence that the fields will be vacated on time.”

An official said, “Since the sowing of wheat has gained momentum, there has been an increase in the farm fires. The farmers also oppose the officials when they reach the fields to challan them after getting fire location reports. Some stringent action should be taken by the government so that the farmers refrain from burning stubble in future”.

Meanwhile, Girish Nagpal, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Ambala, said, “Farmers are still being educated about the ill-effects of burning the paddy residue. Fines are also being imposed. We have been visiting the fields for the disposal of paddy stubble in an environment-friendly manner. The farmers can approach the department if they face any difficulty.”