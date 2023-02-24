 GSDP set to rise by 7.1% in current fiscal : The Tribune India

ECONOMIC SURVEY

GSDP set to rise by 7.1% in current fiscal

GSDP set to rise by 7.1% in current fiscal


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

Haryana’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) at constant prices is set to rise by 7.1 per cent in 2022-23, a dip from 2021-22 when the growth rate was 11.3 per cent, says the Economic Survey of Haryana 2022-23.

The Survey was tabled with the Budget 2023-24 in the state Legislative Assembly today. As per advance estimates, the GSDP has been estimated at Rs 6.08 lakh crore at constant prices in the current fiscal while it was Rs 5.68 lakh crore in 2021-22.

The state’s GSDP growth rate of 7.1 per cent will be a bit higher than the country’s GDP growth rate of 7 per cent in 2022-23, says the Economic Survey. There is a dip in per capita income growth. The per capita income of the state at constant prices is estimated to be Rs 1.82 lakh during 2022-23 with a growth rate of 5.4 per cent, as compared to 10.9 per cent recorded in 2021-22.

In 2022-23, the contribution of the primary sector to gross state value added (GSVA), which is the value of goods and services, is estimated to be 17.4 per cent and that of the secondary sector to be 33.2 per cent. The tertiary sector’s contribution is likely to be 49.4 percent.

“The economic growth of the state has become more dependent on the growth in industry and services sectors during the past few years. However, the recent experience suggests that high GSVA growth without sustained and rapid agricultural growth is likely to accelerate inflation in the state jeopardising the larger growth process. Therefore, the growth of agriculture and allied sectors continues to be a critical factor in the overall performance of the State’s economy,” says the Economic Survey.

Agriculture and allied sectors recorded a low growth of 1.6 per cent in 2021-22. However, as per the advance estimates for 2022-23, the GSVA from this sector has been estimated at Rs 92,861.74 crore with a growth of 5.3 per cent.

The GSVA from the agriculture sector, including crops and livestock, has been estimated to grow at 5 per cent whereas from forestry and logging and fishing sub-sectors it is estimated to grow at 3.9 per cent and 21.7 per cent, respectively, during 2022-23.

The GSVA from the industry sector is estimated to be Rs 1.78 lakh crore at a 6.3 per cent growth rate this fiscal, though the growth rate in the previous year was 11.8 per cent. There is a jump in mining and quarrying from negative 3.8 per cent in 2021-22 to 6 per cent in 2022-23. But a dip in manufacturing, from 11.8 per cent to 5.8 per cent, and in construction, from 12.7 per cent to 7.8 per cent, is estimated, says the Survey.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

2
Punjab

Governor says won't allow Punjab session

3
Punjab

Radicals storm police station to force release of kidnap accused

4
Haryana Haryana Budget

3 new Metro links for Gurugram

5
Punjab

Complete collapse of law and order in Punjab: Capt Amarinder Singh

6
Amritsar

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

7
Punjab

HC: Can't make spouse wait endlessly for remarriage

8
Delhi

19-year-old Delhi student repeatedly raped by Instagram friend in Gurugram; case registered

9
Nation

India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution

10
Nation

Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya

PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya

‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...

India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution over its inherent limitations in reaching goal of securing lasting peace

India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution

Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...

Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media

Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media

Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...

Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members

Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members

The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...

Radical preacher’s aide to be released after Punjab court order

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...


Cities

View All

Amritpal’s supporters attacked police in cowardly manner, using holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield: Punjab DGP on Ajnala incident

Amritpal’s supporters attacked police in cowardly manner, using holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield: Punjab DGP on Ajnala incident

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

Ahead of G-20 summit, civic body cracks down on illegal hoardings

Drawing attention, aesthetically!

Soon, GNDU to inspect colleges

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Punjab School Education Board reschedules English exam for Class XII that was to be held today

Punjab School Education Board reschedules English exam for Class XII at last moment

Pre-2005 refuse removed from Dadu Majra dumpsite

Not on leash, dog injures man, mauls pet to death

Chandigarh railway station parking contractor put on 2nd notice

Float tenders for allotment of parking lots, Adviser tells MC

Shraddha Walkar murder: Court fixes March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Court fixes March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala

AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat joins BJP ahead of crucial MCD House meeting

ED grills Kejriwal's PA in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Hours after mayoral poll, AAP, BJP members come to blows

Sisodia writes to L-G over teacher training programme in Finland

Early heat impacts wheat; govt has no strategy, say farmers

Early heat impacts wheat; govt has no strategy, say farmers

Ukraine-returned students start heading to Georgia

Ash problem: DC reviews installation work of ‘wet scrubber’ at sugar mill

Soon, solar power-run processing unit at Dudian Kalan village

Control room to redress grievances of NRIs: Dhaliwal

Staffer held for stealing jewellery worth ~75 lakh

Staffer held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 75 lakh

Rs 9.39-crore project to cover drain near cremation ground kicks off

Oppn leaders question move

Man gets life term for raping 14-yr-old stepdaughter

Undertrial tests +ve for Covid

4 killed as car rams into truck

4 killed as car rams into truck

Patiala civic body to begin work on sweeping city roads

Nabha burglary case solved, 5 held

Women’s Track Cycling League from March 2

Signature drive for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’