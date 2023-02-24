GSDP set to rise by 7.1% in current fiscal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

Haryana’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) at constant prices is set to rise by 7.1 per cent in 2022-23, a dip from 2021-22 when the growth rate was 11.3 per cent, says the Economic Survey of Haryana 2022-23.

The Survey was tabled with the Budget 2023-24 in the state Legislative Assembly today. As per advance estimates, the GSDP has been estimated at Rs 6.08 lakh crore at constant prices in the current fiscal while it was Rs 5.68 lakh crore in 2021-22.

The state’s GSDP growth rate of 7.1 per cent will be a bit higher than the country’s GDP growth rate of 7 per cent in 2022-23, says the Economic Survey. There is a dip in per capita income growth. The per capita income of the state at constant prices is estimated to be Rs 1.82 lakh during 2022-23 with a growth rate of 5.4 per cent, as compared to 10.9 per cent recorded in 2021-22.

In 2022-23, the contribution of the primary sector to gross state value added (GSVA), which is the value of goods and services, is estimated to be 17.4 per cent and that of the secondary sector to be 33.2 per cent. The tertiary sector’s contribution is likely to be 49.4 percent.

“The economic growth of the state has become more dependent on the growth in industry and services sectors during the past few years. However, the recent experience suggests that high GSVA growth without sustained and rapid agricultural growth is likely to accelerate inflation in the state jeopardising the larger growth process. Therefore, the growth of agriculture and allied sectors continues to be a critical factor in the overall performance of the State’s economy,” says the Economic Survey.

Agriculture and allied sectors recorded a low growth of 1.6 per cent in 2021-22. However, as per the advance estimates for 2022-23, the GSVA from this sector has been estimated at Rs 92,861.74 crore with a growth of 5.3 per cent.

The GSVA from the agriculture sector, including crops and livestock, has been estimated to grow at 5 per cent whereas from forestry and logging and fishing sub-sectors it is estimated to grow at 3.9 per cent and 21.7 per cent, respectively, during 2022-23.

The GSVA from the industry sector is estimated to be Rs 1.78 lakh crore at a 6.3 per cent growth rate this fiscal, though the growth rate in the previous year was 11.8 per cent. There is a jump in mining and quarrying from negative 3.8 per cent in 2021-22 to 6 per cent in 2022-23. But a dip in manufacturing, from 11.8 per cent to 5.8 per cent, and in construction, from 12.7 per cent to 7.8 per cent, is estimated, says the Survey.