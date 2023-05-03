GST collection up 22 per cent

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

There has been an increase of 22.4 per cent in Haryana’s GST collection as compared to last year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The state’s GST collection was Rs 8,197 crore in 2022 and has increased to Rs 10,035 crore in 2023. Punjab saw an increase of 16 per cent, Himachal Pradesh 17 per cent, Delhi 8 per cent and Rajasthan 5 per cent. “These figures show that Haryana’s growth rate is more than these states,” a press statement by the government stated.

Expressing optimism over the figures released by the Government of India, the Haryana Chief Minister said the state had made remarkable progress in GST collection, which showed that it was progressing.

He added that the state was one of the leading states on the parameters of economic development. “The state government is giving all required facilities to big industries as well as micro, small and medium industries. The state government has also improved power availability and connectivity to promote industries. There is a strong network of roads and railways across the state,” the CM said.