GST hike: Contractors not to bid for fresh tenders

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 24

Infuriated over the GST hike from 12 to 18 per cent on the ongoing government construction works, the All Haryana PWD Contractor Association on Saturday announced not to bid for fresh tenders across the state. They demanded the government to reimburse the amount equivalent to the difference in the new and old GST rates.

“The Union Government increased the GST from 12 to 18 per cent on government works. It is applicable even on ongoing projects, which is a loss to the contractors. We demand the government to reimburse it. We had several meetings with the CM, Deputy CM, but to no avail,” said association chairman Ashok Jain. The association would stop all ongoing works from January 1 across the state, if its demands were not met, said Tarun Padha, spokesperson of the association.