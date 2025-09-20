GST reduction on footwear to boost industry growth, exports: Minister

Revenue and Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel said the reduction in GST on footwear products would lead to the expansion of the footwear industry. As prices of footwear go down, exports to other countries will increase.

He called this a significant step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting his vision, commitment to national development, and serious approach to enhancing India’s global image.

Goel was speaking at the inauguration of the National Vendor Development Programme-cum-Exhibition in Bahadurgarh town of Jhajjar district on Thursday. The event was organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME Development Office, Karnal), in collaboration with the Bahadurgarh Footwear Development Service (BFDS).

“India’s rapid economic growth led to the US imposing increased tariffs on Indian products. In response, PM Modi provided relief to Indian industries by reducing GST rates, which will lower the cost of Indian products, expand the market and ensure economic progress,” said the minister.

He further added that “After India’s firm decisions on the tariff issue, even major global powers are now appreciating India’s stance. Ironically, the same US that imposed higher tariffs is now praising PM Modi, realising that the decision was a misstep. There is growing opposition to that decision even within the United States.”

Addressing the demands put forth by the BFDS, the minister assured that they would be fulfilled. “The BJP government is working with a highly positive outlook towards the development of the footwear industry in Bahadurgarh. I will also present these demands before Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini,” he added.

The minister noted that the Seva Pakhwada began with the birthday of PM Modi, during which he called upon the nation to engage in service-oriented activities. Goel urged the footwear industry leaders to organise welfare activities for workers during this period. The industrialists responded positively, stating they were already organising such activities and would continue to do so in the future.

Bahadurgarh Chamber of Commerce president Subhash Jagga, Bahadurgarh Footwear Park Association chief Rajkumar Gupta, vice-president Narendra Chhikara were among those prominent present on the occasion.