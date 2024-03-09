Haryana notifies Guarantee Redemption Fund

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

The state government has notified the Guarantee Redemption Fund for meeting obligations arising out of guarantees issued on behalf of the state public sector undertakings (PSUs) and other bodies.

According to the notification, accumulation in the fund shall only be utilised towards the payment of the guarantees issued by the government and invoked by the beneficiary. The institution, on whose behalf the guarantee was issued, will not pay the beneficiary, it said.

“The fund will be utilised for meeting the payment obligations arising out of the guarantees issued by the government in respect of the bonds issued and other borrowings by the state PSUs or other bodies. The payments must be invoked by the beneficiaries,” the notification stated. The government would make efforts towards building up the fund corpus to 5% of the outstanding guarantees within a span of five years from the date the fund’s constitution. However, the government shall not fund its contribution to the fund out of borrowings from the RBI.

