Guard booked for rape attempt in Gurugram society

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 26

A security guard of a residential society in Sector 92 attempted to rape a 25-year-old woman. When the woman protested, the security guard attacked her with a sharp object. The woman sustained serious injuries on her hands and neck and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

An FIR was registered against the guard.

According to the complainant, the security guard entered her flat on the pretext of checking the balcony over some complaint. “He grabbed me from behind and pushed me to the ground. When I tried to raise alarm, he got angry and attacked me,” the victim said.

#Gurugram