Guard held for assaulting , raping minor in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 22

A 46-year-old security guard has been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

The victim’s mother told the police the incident took place on Sunday evening when her daughter had gone to her brother-in-law’s house.

“My daughter was crying when she returned. On questioning her, she told me that a man took her to his room. When she started crying, he thrashed her and then raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. On Wednesday morning, when I went to my brother-in-law’s house, along with my daughter, she recognised the accused. I then informed the police,” she said in the complaint.

The father of the victim, who is a vegetable vendor, said he knew the accused who worked as a security guard. He demanded strict action against the accused.

The police took the girl to hospital for the medical examination. After confirmation of rape, an FIR was registered against the accused, Tulsi Ram Sharma of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, under Sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Sector 29 police station today.

The accused was produced before a city court, which sent him to judicial custody.