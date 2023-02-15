Guard turns out to be dacoity mastermind

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 14

A security guard at the IMT Manesar-based auto parts manufacturing unit turned out to be the mastermind of dacoity in the company, from where the robbers had looted goods worth Rs 30 lakh in the wee hours on Monday.

The Gurugram police have arrested six accused, including the security guard and a minor in this regard.

The security guard staged the hostage drama while he was the mastermind behind the dacoity. Three vehicles and the stolen goods have been recovered from their possession.

According to the police, the arrested persons were identified as security guard Monu, scrap dealer Raju, Pravesh, Nasim and Juned. The five accused were produced in a city court today and the police have taken Raju and Monu on two-day police remand, while the other three were sent to judicial custody.

The minor was also produced in the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a correction home in Faridabad.