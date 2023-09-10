Guest faculty hold stir, begin indefinite fast

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 9

Hundreds of guest teachers on Saturday held a state-level protest rally here, demanding the regularisation of their jobs and scrapping of transfer policy. They handed over a memo to the CM’s representative of the Karnal Assembly segment, Sanjay Bathla.

Later, they started a hunger strike outside the Karnal Mini Secretariat. Rajinder Shashtri, state president of the association, said, “Five teachers will be on strike until our demands are met.”

