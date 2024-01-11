Guest teachers call for regularisation of jobs

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 10

Under the banner of ‘Rajkiya Atithi Adhyapak Sangh’, hundreds of guest teachers staged a protest in Yamunanagar today to press their long-pending demand regarding the regularisation of their jobs.

The guest teachers held a rally at the Jagadhri grain market, then took out a protest march near Jagadhri Bus Stand and staged a dharna.

The protesting teachers raised slogans against the state government, claiming that they would continue to protest till their demand was not fulfilled.

The protesting teachers said they had been struggling to get their jobs regularised for 18 years, but to no avail. The police force was heavily deployed to maintain law and order there.

