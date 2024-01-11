Guest teachers call for regularisation of jobs

Ambala, January 10
Under the banner of ‘Rajkiya Atithi Adhyapak Sangh’, hundreds of guest teachers staged a protest in Yamunanagar today to press their long-pending demand regarding the regularisation of their jobs.
The guest teachers held a rally at the Jagadhri grain market, then took out a protest march near Jagadhri Bus Stand and staged a dharna.
The protesting teachers raised slogans against the state government, claiming that they would continue to protest till their demand was not fulfilled.
The protesting teachers said they had been struggling to get their jobs regularised for 18 years, but to no avail. The police force was heavily deployed to maintain law and order there.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...