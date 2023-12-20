Guest teachers protest against Haryana Education Minister's remarks outside BJP office

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 19

Infuriated over a reported statement of the Education Minister Haryana, Kanwar Pal Gujjar, that guest teachers would not be regularised, the guest teachers of the district on Tuesday protested outside the BJP district office ‘Karna Kamal’ and burnt the effigy of the minister and the government.

“The guest teachers are very angry with this statement of the Education Minister. We have been demanding regularisation,” said the protesting guest teachers.

Pardeep Batan, state secretary of the Rajkiya Atithi Adhyapak Manch,who led the protest, said: “If the government does not fulfill the demand of regularisation, they will have to face the consequences in the upcoming elections,” he added.

