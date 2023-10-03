Guest teachers protest outside BJP office in Karnal, demand regularisation

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 2

Scores of guest teachers today protested outside the BJP district office, demanding regularisation of their jobs. They handed over a memorandum to BJP district president Yogendra Rana and Mayor Renu Bala Gupta in support of their demands, who assured them to raise their issues with the government.

Guest teachers have been staging dharna since September 9 outside the Karnal Mini Secretariat.

Narinder Sandhu, one of the protesters, apprised Rana and Gupta that guest teachers have not been getting any retirement benefits or medical facilities.

