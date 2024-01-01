Guest teachers seeking regular jobs cane-charged in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 31

Guest teachers under the banner of Rajkiya Atithi Adhyapak Manch, who reached Yamunanagar to raise their long-pending demand of regularisation of their jobs and for a ‘mahapadao’ (large sit-in) in front of the residence of the state Education Minister, were cane-charged on Sunday.

As per the information available, the guest teachers from various districts of Haryana had reached Yamunanagar. Earlier, they had gathered near a private palace but they were shifted to the grain market for dharna. They had planned to move towards the residence of Education Minister Kanwar Pal for a ‘mahapadao’.

Rajkiya Atithi Adhyapak Manch president Rajendra Shastri.

They were stopped by the police, leading to arguments and confrontations between the police and the guest teachers. Then, the police used force to disperse the agitators.

State president of the manch Rajendra Shastri suffered head injuries and was taken to Civil Hospital for treatment. A couple of guest teachers also reportedly suffered minor injuries. Some guest teachers were detained, but later, they were released.

Vinay Jain, Ambala district president of the manch, said, “We were holding a peaceful agitation but the police cane-charged us. The state president has suffered serious injuries and he is undergoing treatment. Some other teachers who were in front have also suffered minor injuries. We condemn the police action and the guest teachers will hold a meeting for the action ahead.”

Rajendra Shastri, state president of the manch, said, “The guest teachers have already put in 18 years of their lives and they have been struggling to get their jobs regularised, but the government has been insensitive toward their demand. The teachers have been staging dharna in Karnal for past 115 days, but to no avail. Today, we reached here to raise the demand before the Education Minister. We are not bad elements but still, we were brutally cane-charged. We will continue to struggle till our demand is fulfilled.”

Meanwhile, the Yamunanagar police said, “About 200 guest teachers had gathered for an indefinite dharna in support of their demands. Initially, they were planning to camp near the residence of the Education Minister. But the police did not allow it. After this, they gathered in the grain market in front of the Mini Secretariat.”

Yamunanagar SP Ganga Ram Punia said, “The guest teachers were trying to reach the Education Minister’s residence to start a permanent dharna. Efforts were made to persuade them but they were adamant. They tried to run towards the other gate to keep moving. They also had some arguments and scuffles with the on-duty policemen. Mild force was used to stop them. I have received information about one person suffering injury. Appropriate action will be taken in this matter and a case is being registered.”

