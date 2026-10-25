Guest teachers start foot march towards Chandigarh to press for regularisation of jobs

Hundreds of guest teachers under the banner of the Guest Teachers Joint Struggle Front on Sunday began a Nyay Yatra towards Chandigarh to press for their long-pending demand for regularisation of their services.

They said they had been playing a significant role in strengthening the state’s education system for several years but were yet to receive permanent service security and the benefits of regularisation.

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The morcha has urged the Haryana Government to initiate the process of regularising the services of 10,757 guest teachers who have been serving in the state’s Education Department for the past 21 years, under the three-year policy formulated in 2014.

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Morcha president Krishan Dharshool said guest teachers had been serving in government schools across Haryana with dedication and sincerity for many years. However, the issue of regularising their services remained unresolved. He said the Chief Minister assured them during meetings that their demand would be accepted, but no announcement had been made. A sense of resentment was brewing among the guest teachers and, if their demand was not accepted, the agitation would be intensified.

State spokesperson Kuldeep Jharoli said the Nyay Yatra was launched from Sirsa on October 21 to demand the regularisation of guest teachers. Nearly 6,000 guest teachers from across Haryana had arrived to participate in the march. After halting at Shahabad, they would resume the march towards Chandigarh on Monday morning to present their demands to the Governor.

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“The state government has been giving false assurances, which is not acceptable. We have appealed to the Haryana Government to initiate the regularisation process for all 10,757 guest teachers at the earliest and take a positive decision to secure their future. The front will continue its struggle until its demands are addressed,” he added.

Meanwhile, district officials attempted to persuade the guest teachers to call off their march, but to no avail. Traffic on NH-44 was briefly disrupted after the teachers sat on the highway for a few minutes during the march.

Kurukshetra DSP Suresh Kumar said the guest teachers had assembled in Kurukshetra before starting the foot march. They refused to hold any discussion and proceeded with the march. They would halt at Shahabad for the night before proceeding further. Security arrangements had been made to ensure the safety of the teachers marching along the national highway, and they had been urged to maintain peace.