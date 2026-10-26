Guest teachers suspend Chandigarh march after Anil Vij’s assurance; to meet Haryana CM on November 2

Hundreds of guest teachers, who were marching towards Chandigarh to press for their long-pending demand for regularisation of services, have temporarily suspended their march following Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij’s intervention on Monday.

The teachers, under the banner of Guest Teachers Joint Struggle, were undertaking a Nyay Yatra and had halted near the residence of the Cabinet Minister in Ambala Cantonment. Nearly 6,000 guest teachers from across Haryana were participating in the march.

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A delegation of the teachers held a meeting with the minister and announced suspension of the march after being assured of a meeting with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on November 2.

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The morcha has urged the Haryana Government to initiate the process of regularising 10,757 guest teachers who have been serving in the state’s education department for the past 21 years, under the three-year policy formulated in 2014.

Morcha president Krishan Dharshool said, “We had started the foot march from Kurukshetra on Sunday and halted for the night in Shahabad. When we had to resume the yatra from Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial in Shahabad earlier in the day, the Kurukshetra police had installed barricades and deployed force to stop us. We requested the police that we were holding a peaceful march and using only the service lane to reach Chandigarh, but to no avail. To avoid any confrontation and continue the yatra, we took alternative routes, using vehicles to assemble near Mohra on NH-44, and then resumed the foot march towards Ambala.”

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“As our next stop was outside the residence of Cabinet Minister Anil Vij, we received a message from the minister for a discussion. He inquired about the court’s directions and got a meeting fixed for November 2 at the Chief Minister’s Office. The Cabinet Minister has assured us that he will strongly take up our case with the government and get the court’s directions implemented. Following his assurance, the march was suspended today. We are hopeful that the government will accept our demand. If the issue is not resolved, we will be forced to resume the yatra from Ambala Cantonment,” he said.