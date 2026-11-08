Guest teachers to intensify stir over regularisation in Fatehabad, observe Black Diwali

Guest teachers in Fatehabad have announced a fresh round of protests over their demand for regularisation. They will observe a ‘Black Diwali’ across the state on November 8 and hold a state-level protest in Kurukshetra on November 15.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at Kamboj Dharamshala in Ratia on Saturday by CN Bharti and Sarv Karamchari Sangh Haryana general secretary Krishan Nain.

The leaders said guest teachers had been working in government schools for the past 21 years but were still awaiting regularisation. They alleged that despite the 2014 regularisation policy, the Education Department had rejected their claims by imposing additional conditions.

Nain said guest teachers performed the same academic duties and other responsibilities as regular teachers but did not receive equal benefits. He demanded their regularisation under the 2014 policy, along with the release of pending financial benefits.

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Poonam Kumari, state president of the women’s wing, said women teachers from across Haryana would also join the November 15 protest.

The protesters will organise a mock parliament outside the Kurukshetra Mini-Secretariat on the 147th day of their ongoing dharna. Representatives of employee organisations, farmers, students and social organisations will participate in the event.

After the mock parliament, the protesters will burn copies of the Education Department’s speaking orders and march towards the Chief Minister’s camp office to gherao it.

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Several employee organisations have extended support to the movement and urged the government to resolve the guest teachers’ long-pending demands.