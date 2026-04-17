Guhla BDPO arrested while accepting Rs 5 lakh in bribe

State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana, on Friday arrested Gulha’s Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Jagjit Singh, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

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The case came to light following a complaint filed by Sandeep Singh, who alleged that the accused BDPO had been demanding Rs 5 lakh to refrain from demolishing houses belonging to him and his family. The complainant claimed that the houses were around 30-35 years old, and the threat created fear in the family.

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After verifying the complaint, the ACB team, led by Inspector Sube Singh, laid a trap. During the operation, the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

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According to the officials, an FIR has been registered at the SV & ACB Police Station, Ambala, under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Haryana’s SV & ACB Chief, AS Chawla, reiterated the government’s stance against corruption, saying such practices will not be tolerated. Chawla warned that strict legal action, including arrest and prosecution, will be taken against anyone found involved.