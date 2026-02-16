Guhla MLA booked for handing over 'toy' to SDM during protest

Kaithal police have registered a case against Guhla Congress MLA Devender Hans and four others for allegedly attempting to hand over a ‘ rattle toy’ to Guhla SDM Pramesh Singh during a protest last month.

Advertisement

The case has been registered under Sections 126(2), 221, 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the permission of a local court.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Kaithal police found the complaint against the MLA as of non-cognisable nature and approached the court for seeking permission to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

“On the permission of the court, we conducted an inquiry and found some evidence, after which we registered a case against MLA Guhla Devender Hans. For the verification of facts, we will call the MLA after getting permission from the Haryana Assembly Speaker,” said Kuldeep Beniwal, DSP Guhla.

He said that they will now approach the Haryana Assembly Speaker for his permission to allow police to call the MLA to join the investigation.

Advertisement

The incident took place on January 19 at the Cheeka BDPO office, where MLA Hans, along with Congress workers and local residents, was protesting against the alleged encroachment on government land. During the protest, the MLA attempted to hand over a toy to the SDM, which was captured on video and subsequently went viral on social media.