DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Guhla MLA booked for handing over 'toy' to SDM during protest

Guhla MLA booked for handing over 'toy' to SDM during protest

The incident took place on January 19 at the Cheeka BDPO office

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 05:48 PM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

Kaithal police have registered a case against Guhla Congress MLA Devender Hans and four others for allegedly attempting to hand over a ‘ rattle toy’ to Guhla SDM Pramesh Singh during a protest last month.

Advertisement

The case has been registered under Sections 126(2), 221, 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the permission of a local court.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Kaithal police found the complaint against the MLA as of non-cognisable nature and approached the court for seeking permission to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

“On the permission of the court, we conducted an inquiry and found some evidence, after which we registered a case against MLA Guhla Devender Hans. For the verification of facts, we will call the MLA after getting permission from the Haryana Assembly Speaker,” said Kuldeep Beniwal, DSP Guhla.

He said that they will now approach the Haryana Assembly Speaker for his permission to allow police to call the MLA to join the investigation.

Advertisement

The incident took place on January 19 at the Cheeka BDPO office, where MLA Hans, along with Congress workers and local residents, was protesting against the alleged encroachment on government land. During the protest, the MLA attempted to hand over a toy to the SDM, which was captured on video and subsequently went viral on social media.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts