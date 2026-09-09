Guidelines for safe, eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi in Rohtak

With Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations set to begin, the district administration has issued a set of directions, including the use of eco-friendly clay idols, immersion only at designated sites, strict cleanliness at pandals and adequate fire-safety arrangements.

The directions were issued by Deputy Commissioner Satbir Singh while chairing a meeting of administrative officials and representatives of various organising committees on Tuesday.

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“The festival is deeply rooted in people’s faith and should be celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm. At the same time, due importance must be given to environmental protection. Organisers should opt for clay idols, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ message,” Singh said.

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The administration will identify designated sites for the immersion of Ganesh idols, and organisers will have to use only these locations. The DC made it clear that idol immersion would not be permitted in canals under any circumstances, in view of the need to prevent water pollution.

The organisers were also asked to maintain proper cleanliness at pandals and ensure that waste was not scattered in the surrounding areas. They were directed to keep fire extinguishers and other necessary fire-safety arrangements readily available at the venues.

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Singh said preventing air and water pollution was a collective moral responsibility. “The government and the National Green Tribunal are closely monitoring pollution-related issues and have urged organisers to ensure that the celebrations do not harm the environment,” he added.

The DC has directed police officials to make adequate security and traffic arrangements during the Ganesh idol arrival and immersion processions.