Guidelines on promotions to SC employees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today issued instructions regarding the procedure to implement reservation in promotion of Scheduled Castes (SC) employees in the state.

In his letter addressed to all Administrative Secretaries and heads of departments states that the Supreme Court in its judgment dated January 28, 2022, has laid down certain conditions that must be fulfilled by the government to implement the policy of reservation in promotions.

These conditions include the collection of quantifiable data regarding the inadequacy of representation of Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and the application of data to each cadre separately.

According to another condition, if a roster existed, the unit for operation of the roster would be the cadre for which the quantifiable data would have been collected and applied in regard to the filling up of the vacancies in the roster.

The Chief Secretary has asked them to strictly maintain reservation rosters and diligently evaluate the suitability of officers being considered for promotion to maintain administrative efficiency.

Since the Jarnail Singh batch of cases is currently pending in the Supreme Court of India, any promotion orders issued will be subject to further orders that may be passed by the Supreme Court in the said batch of cases.