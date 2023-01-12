Guilty of graft, 3 Kaithal cops dismissed from service

Kaithal, January 11
Kaithal SP Maqsood Ahmed has dismissed three police personnel from service after the departmental inquiry found them guilty in corruption cases registered by the the Vigilance Bureau in 2022.
“I have dismissed three police personnel deployed in different branches after the departmental inquiry found them guilty in the cases registered against them by the Vigilance. These are ESI Jaipal, lady head constable Mohindero Devi and head constable Mohinder Singh,” said the SP, adding that they were suspended earlier and departmental inquiry was initiated against them.
“The state government has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. We are also adopting the same against the officials involved in the corruption cases,” said the SP.
Giving details of the cases, the SP said a case was registered against Jaipal on May 25, 2022. Jaipal was posted in summon staff and he had demanded Rs 2,000 in lieu of not issuing summons.
A case was also registered against Mohindero Devi, a lady head constable posted in Sadar police station, on June 7, 2022. She was accused of taking Rs 10,000 in a case. During a departmental inquiry, she was found guilty and has been dismissed from the service on January 3, the SP said.
Similarly, a case was registered against Mohinder Singh, posted as SA in Rajond police station, for taking Rs 1.5 lakh in a case.
He was also found guilty in the departmental inquiry. He was also dismissed from service recently, the SP added.
