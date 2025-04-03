Gujarat Gas Ltd faces allegations over reckless pipeline installation

Sirsa city is facing major problems due to the carelessness of Gujarat Gas Ltd., the company responsible for installing underground gas pipelines. Residents have repeatedly complained that drinking water and sewage pipelines are being damaged during the digging process. However, the local administration has failed to take action, leading to allegations of corruption and collusion between municipal authorities and the company.

Amit Soni, a resident of Ward No. 21, has objected to Gujarat Gas Limited’s work, accusing it of digging recklessly and damaging essential city infrastructure. He said the company’s workers used large drilling machines, which caused damage to underground water pipelines.

Soni has submitted a complaint to the Chief Minister through CM window, requesting an investigation into the alleged corruption charges between Gujarat Gas and municipal officials. In his complaint, Soni alleged that because of this careless excavation, sewage water is mixing with drinking water in several areas, creating a health risk for residents. Soni also revealed that Gujarat Gas Limited was supposed to pay Rs 45 crore to the municipal committee for road digging but has only deposited Rs 19 crore so far. Despite this, the company is allegedly continuing unauthorised excavation in multiple parts of the city without proper permissions.

Advertisement

One of the worst-affected areas is Kanganpur and Begu Road, where the pipeline installation was done so poorly that drinking water and sewage pipelines were severely damaged. This has led to sewage water contaminating the drinking supply. Due to this negligence, local authorities have filed an FIR against Gujarat Gas Limited.

Apart from infrastructure damage, the unsafe installation of gas pipelines has also raised safety concerns. Recently, a gas explosion occurred on Kanganpur Road, leading to the loss of gas worth lakhs. The explosion caused a strong smell, creating panic among local residents.

Advertisement

Soni further said in several places, gas pipelines have been routed through sewage manholes, which is extremely dangerous. If not corrected, this could lead to major accidents, risking the lives of people in the area.

Adding to the woes, the company has started working at night in different areas of the city. The loud noise of drilling machines has been disturbing residents, making it difficult for them to sleep. In Nohria Bazaar, when local people confronted workers on Tuesday midnight and asked for work permits, the workers reacted aggressively, forcing the police to intervene.

District Municipal Commissioner Surender Beniwal said his department only provides NOCs (no-objection certificates) and that the Public Health Department is responsible for fixing damaged water pipelines. He confirmed receiving complaints about broken sewage lines and nighttime digging and said that an investigation has been ordered.

Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said an inquiry would be initiated. He assured that if any irregularities were found, strict action would be taken.

Meanwhile, Satendra Yadav, one of the contractors working for Gujarat Gas Limited in Sirsa, admitted that some pipelines were accidentally damaged in Bharat Nagar. However, he claimed that the repairs were done within two hours and that all work is being carried out with proper permissions and regulations.