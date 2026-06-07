Gujarat Governor urges citizens to use e-vehicles

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat today called upon citizens to use e-vehicles and public transport for travelling to save fuel and help the country reduce oil consumption.

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The Governor, who attended a programme on natural farming at Kurukshetra University, said, “Rising temperature and climate change have been a matter of concern for the entire world. The protection of the environment and natural resources is a collective responsibility. To save the Earth from the crisis, we have to adopt an environment friendly lifestyle and minimise the consumption of fuel.”

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The Governor, who reached Kurukshetra from Gujarat by train, further proceeded to Gurukul in an e-rickshaw.

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Speaking to mediapersons at the Kurukshetra Railway Station, Governor Devvrat said, “Sincere efforts are being made to motivate citizens to save energy and also use public transport. There is an oil crisis at the global level, and India also purchases fuel in foreign currency. In response to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to use public transport and avoid using personal vehicles, I have been travelling by train, and even using local buses for travelling in Gujarat.”

“Since I am the Chancellor of nearly 26 universities in Gujarat, written directions have been issued to the universities that only electric vehicles and cycles can be used on the campus on Monday. The Vice-Chancellors and senior administrative officials have also been urged to minimise fuel consumption in both their personal lives and official duties and to contribute to fuel conservation by using public transport whenever possible," he added.

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Devvrat further said, "Today we have opted an e-rickshaw for travelling from the station to Gurukul, and urge citizens to use e-rickshaws for local travel as well."

He also advocated for shifting from chemical farming to natural farming to improve soil health.

“Due to excessive use of chemical-based fertilisers and pesticides, our lands are becoming barren and there are ill-effects on consumers’ health, too. To protect our lands, there is a need to shift to natural farming. We are motivating farmers to adopt natural farming to save groundwater, protect the environment and the health of future generations,” he added.