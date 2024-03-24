Gujarat men held for ‘selling’ bank account to cyber thugs

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 23

The Gurugram cyber police have arrested three Gujarat residents, who allegedly ‘sold’ a bank account to cyber thugs, from Jaipur.

The police have recovered three mobile phones, five SIM cards, two bank passbooks and five cheque books from their possession.

According to the police, on February 16, a person had filed a complaint that some people cheated him of about Rs 1.5 crore by luring him to invest in the stock market through an app with the promise of good returns.

On this complaint, a case was registered under relevant Sections at the Cyber Crime East police station. The police arrested three accused in this regard from Jaipur on Friday.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Makwana Harshad Ramesh Bhai, Nikunj Mansukh Bhai Chauhan, and Khan Juber Jamshed.

ACP cyber Priyanshu Dewan said, “During interrogation, the accused revealed that out of the defrauded amount, Rs 54 lakh were transferred to the account of Makwana Harshad Ramesh Bhai, who had sold the account to Nikunj Mansukh Bhai Chauhan on commission.”

“Chauhan then sold the same account to Khan Juber Jamshed, who made the bank account available to the fraudsters in Dubai after taking commission, stated the ACP.

He stated that the police were questioning the accused after taking them on a one-day police remand. Besides, the police have also recovered and returned Rs 57 lakh to the victim, the ACP added.

