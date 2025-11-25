Gujarat resident arrested for Rs 7.4 lakh online trading scam

Sirsa cyber police have arrested a man from Gujarat for allegedly cheating a Fatehabad resident of Rs 7.4 lakh by luring him with promises of 200 per cent profit through online trading. The arrest was made after a police team received key information and traced the suspect to Banaskantha district in Gujarat.

Sirsa SP Deepak Saharan said the victim reported last December that he had received a message on October 10, 2024, from an unsaved number claiming he could earn 200 per cent profit through online trading and would need to pay the fraudsters only a 20 per cent cut after receiving his earnings. The culprits gradually gained his trust and added him to a WhatsApp group named “Team Zerodha” where fake profit screenshots were posted to convince him.

The victim clicked on a link shared in the group, which led him to download an app called “JD Trade Pro”. He registered on the app and began investing through net banking. SP Saharan said the victim first invested Rs 2.9 lakh and fake profit entries shown in the app and WhatsApp group convinced him to keep investing. Eventually, he put in a total of Rs 7.4 lakh.

When the victim tried to withdraw his money, the fraudsters demanded an additional Rs 5 lakh. Realising he had been cheated, he approached the police. Based on his complaint, a case was registered at Sirsa Cyber Police Station for fraud and cybercrime.

Investigators tracked the accused and arrested Alpesh Kumar, son of Bhura Bhai, a tailor from Banaskantha district and currently living in Disa, Gujarat. The police said he would be produced in court and taken on remand for further questioning to recover the cheated amount. The investigation is ongoing and more suspects in the fraud network may be identified.

The police urged the public not to share banking details with unknown persons and to remain cautious of online investment offers. SP Saharan advised that victims of cyber fraud should immediately contact their nearest police station or call the national helpline 1930 to block suspicious transactions.