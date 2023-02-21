Gujjar: Vision of PM reflected in address on Day 1

Chandigarh, February 20
Stating that the address by Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on the first day of the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha reflected the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India by 2047, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said in the Union Budget, the Central Government had set the target of making the country a $5-trillion economy, which would put India in the category of developed nations.
He was addressing mediapersons after the conclusion of the proceedings of the first day of the Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha here today.
Responding to a question, he said the sale and use of at least 30 per cent electric vehicles by the year 2030 had been highlighted in the address. Also, the spirit of Antyodaya was emphasised. “The work is being done to increase the income of families whose income is less than Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh annually. Loans have been made available to such families from banks for self-employment like animal husbandry, shops or other business,” he added.
Responding to a question regarding the statement of the Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, of restoring the old pension scheme (OPS) to the employees immediately after the formation of the Congress government, Gujjar said the OPS was stopped during the Congress regime. “Even renowned economist and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had asked to stop it. Now, Montek Singh Ahluwalia is also saying the same. It is not in the interest of the nation,” he said.
