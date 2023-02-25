Gun, cartridges found at Gurugram builder's flat

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 24

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has seized a revolver and 24 cartridges from the house of a builder, an accused in a cheating and corruption case.

The CBI carried out a raid at the residence of builder Sanjeev Kumar at Tata Primanti Society, Sector 72, here yesterday. The builder tried to evade arrest by jumping from the first floor of his rented apartment. His leg was injured in the process and he was admitted to a city hospital.

The CBI had filed a complaint against the builder at Badshahpur police station for illegal possession of firearms. CBI Inspector Randhir Kumar Singh told the police that a 0.32 bore revolver and 24 bullets were found during the raid. “A firearm licence, which had expired on January 1, 2021, was also found. A bullet was missing from the box of 25 bullets,” he said in the complaint.

An FIR has been registered against the builder under Section 25 (1-B) (a) of the Arms Act at Badshahpur police station on Thursday.