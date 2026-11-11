Gun culture on social media: Karnal police issue stern warning to youth

Uploading photographs and reels brandishing pistols and revolvers on social media may fetch likes, but it could also invite a police case. Karnal police have issued a stern warning against the online display of weapons, making it clear that anyone attempting to intimidate people, promote gun culture or create an atmosphere of fear through social media will face strict legal action.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Karnal Goel said that they were keeping a close watch on people displaying weapons on social media platforms to create fear among the public, influence young people and establish an intimidating image in society.

It has been observed that some people upload photographs, videos and reels carrying pistols, revolvers and other weapons on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter) to describe themselves as 'powerful' or 'influential'. Such posts can promote criminal tendencies, mislead young people and create an atmosphere of fear among the general public, SP said, adding that Karnal police will intensify surveillance of such content on social media.

SP Goel clarified that possessing a valid arms licence does not authorise anyone to display weapons improperly in public, threaten people or disturb law and order. Strict legal action will be taken, as per the law, against those misusing licensed firearms, threatening others with weapons or violating prescribed arms regulations.

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SP said the police were closely monitoring social media platforms to identify people uploading photographs, videos and reels featuring weapons. “Posts intended to threaten anyone, spread fear, encourage criminal activities or disturb law and order will be examined, and the persons concerned will be identified and legal action will be taken by the police,” he said.

SP Goel said that displaying weapons on social media is neither an act of bravery nor a matter of prestige. “Such activities can attract young people towards criminal behaviour and send a negative message to society.” He urged youths to channel their energy into education, sports and other constructive activities rather than seeking popularity through the display of weapons on social media.

Karnal police has appealed to citizens to refrain from uploading photographs, videos or reels displaying weapons on social media.