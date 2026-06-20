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Home / Haryana / Gunfire at Congress MLA Balram Dangi's office in Rohtak district; no injuries reported

Gunfire at Congress MLA Balram Dangi's office in Rohtak district; no injuries reported

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:22 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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An outer view of Cong MLA Balram Dangi’s office at Meham town of Rohtak district. Image credit/Tribune
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Multiple rounds were fired at the office of Congress MLA Balram Dangi in Meham town during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

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The office, located in front of the Meham Police Station, was closed at the time of the incident.

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Police have seized the CCTV DVR from the premises and launched an investigation to identify those responsible.

Confirming the incident, Dangi told ‘The Tribune’ that the matter came to light on Saturday morning when the caretaker arrived at the office and found the outer glass panes shattered. Upon closer inspection, it was found that the damage had been caused by gunfire.

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Four to five bullet marks have been found on the glass, he added. After receiving information about the incident, police teams rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

The CCTV DVR was later taken into possession for examination of the footage and collection of evidence. Dangi does not suspect anyone at this stage, stating that it is now up to the police investigation to identify the perpetrators.

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