Kurukshetra candidate Sushil Gupta declares assets worth over Rs 169 crore

Chandigarh, May 2
Sushil Gupta, INDIA bloc candidate from Kurukshetra, declared assets worth over 169 crore on Thursday.
In his affidavit before the District Electoral Officer, Kurukshetra, his movable assets were pegged at over Rs 49.73 crore while that of his wife were over
Rs 23.13 crore.
As far as his immovable asserts are concerned, his wife is richer than him, with declared asserts of over
Rs 73.94 crore. They have cumulative liabilities totalling Rs 13 crore.
Gupta, who has declared himself to be an agriculturalist and a social worker, is an LLB graduate from Delhi University.
A registered voter in New Delhi, Gupta has a defamation suit pending against him in a Delhi court, against which a quashing petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court. Further proceedings have been stayed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to fight Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son
Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...
Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing
An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...
India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam
Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground