Kurukshetra candidate Sushil Gupta declares assets worth over Rs 169 crore

Chandigarh, May 2

Sushil Gupta, INDIA bloc candidate from Kurukshetra, declared assets worth over 169 crore on Thursday.

In his affidavit before the District Electoral Officer, Kurukshetra, his movable assets were pegged at over Rs 49.73 crore while that of his wife were over

Rs 23.13 crore.

As far as his immovable asserts are concerned, his wife is richer than him, with declared asserts of over

Rs 73.94 crore. They have cumulative liabilities totalling Rs 13 crore.

Gupta, who has declared himself to be an agriculturalist and a social worker, is an LLB graduate from Delhi University.

A registered voter in New Delhi, Gupta has a defamation suit pending against him in a Delhi court, against which a quashing petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court. Further proceedings have been stayed.

