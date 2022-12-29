Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Bill passed amid Congress opposition

Chandigarh, December 28
The Haryana Legislative Assembly today passed Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Amendment Bill, 2022, though Congress MLAs opposed the amendments.
One of the amendments says that if elections are not held within a period of 18 months, a new ad hoc committee will be nominated by the government for a further period of 18 months or till the elections are held, whichever is earlier. The amendment intends to provide recourse to be taken in the matter where the elections are not held and the new Committee is not constituted within a period of 18 months, says the Bill. Another amendment provides for the nomination of a patron by the government who will be a member of the elected executive board.
Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi said most of the members in the ad-hoc committee were connected with the BJP-RSS whereas those who fought for a separate gurdwara management were ignored. He added that the patron could only be Guru Granth Sahib. Congress chief whip BB Batra said, “The House should express gratitude to former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda for this.” He added, “The 18-month period mentioned in the Bill is unjustified. The issue of patron will be like playing with the sentiments of the Sikhs.”Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary said the Bill was a way to avoid elections. On Congress objections, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that the government’s intention was to conduct polls. The exercise on membership and making wards would be carried out. “The patron will be nominated in discussion with the president of the executive board of the elected committee,” he added.
