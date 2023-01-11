Gurdwara is a pious place, misappropriation of its funds hurts the sentiments of people: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, January 11
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that a gurdwara is a pious place and the misappropriation of its funds hurts the sentiments of several people. The assertion came as Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill of the high court declined the bail plea of persons accused of siphoning off a gurdwara funds.
In their petition placed before Justice Gill’s Bench, the accused were seeking anticipatory bail in a cheating and criminal breach of trust case registered on September 28, 2022, at Barwala police station in Hisar district under Sections 420, 406 and 120-B of the IPC.
Opposing the pleas, Additional Advocate General Rajesh Gaur and complainant’s counsel Sanchit Punia submitted that several FDRs in Gurdwara Singh Sabha’s name were to mature in December 2022. But the petitioners in connivance with each other transferred about Rs71 lakh to their personal bank accounts by “closing” the same prematurely. Some amount was also transferred to a private company run by one of the petitioners.
After hearing the rival contentions, Justice Gill asserted there were serious allegations against the petitioners. “Setting the petitioners free would set a bad example and would give oxygen to the fraudsters.
“As such, they do not deserve any concession of anticipatory bail. Keeping in view the nature and gravity of the offence, this Court finds that the petitioners are required for custodial interrogation to recover the amount and to take the investigation to its logical conclusion,” Justice Gill asserted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...