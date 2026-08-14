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Home / Haryana / Gurdwara panel chief, several others hurt as police cane charge protesters in Ambala

Gurdwara panel chief, several others hurt as police cane charge protesters in Ambala

6 cops among injured; Sikhs had blocked national highway to demand Mand’s arrest

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:13 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Sikhs block the Amritsar-Delhi National Highway in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday. Tribune photo
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DGP Ajay Singhal meets the injured police personnel.

DGP Ajay Singhal meets the injured police personnel.

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Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda, about six police personnel, including a DSP, and several protesters were injured after the police resorted to a cane charge and used tear gas to disperse members and leaders of the Sikh community who blocked the traffic on the Amritsar-Delhi National Highway in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday.

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Several vehicles were also damaged. After over six hours of blockade, the police managed to restore traffic around 9 pm. The protesters were demanding action against Gursimran Singh Mand, national president of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front, and sought the release of two youths arrested in connection with an assault case.

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Mand was allegedly assaulted near Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib on August 7. He, his son and two policemen had sustained injuries, and his vehicle was also damaged. A case was registered on Mand's complaint against unidentified persons. However, Sikh leaders alleged that he had provoked the sangat.

Unhappy with the police action, the Sikh community members gathered at the gurdwara today and decided to block the highway. Though the police had installed barricades, they removed them and took different routes to reach the highway.

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BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) spokesman Tejveer Singh said, “We wanted to hold a peaceful protest, but barricades were installed and tear gas was used. The police action was taken near a school, due to which students and their parents also faced inconvenience."

Meanwhile, on the request of the community members, an FIR was registered against Mand and his son on the complaint of Surinder Singh, who had suffered injuries after being hit by a car driven by Mand's son. However, the sangat refused to lift the blockade and demanded the release of the arrested youths and the immediate arrest of Mand and his son.

Protesters were carrying swords, says SP

Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said attempts were made to persuade the protesters to lift the blockade, but they refused. As per initial report, around six policemen suffered serious injuries. A DSP was injured after he was attacked with a ‘farsa’, he said.

The protesters were carrying swords and other sharp-edged weapons. Force was used after they started targeting the police, the SP stated. “Their main demand regarding the registration of an FIR against Mand was accepted, yet they refused to lift the blockade,” he added.

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