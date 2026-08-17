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Home / Haryana / Gurdwara panel delegation meets Haryana CM over Ambala clash, Jhinda raises dissent

Gurdwara panel delegation meets Haryana CM over Ambala clash, Jhinda raises dissent

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 11:33 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Kin of injured cops submit a memorandum seeking action against protesters who attacked police personnel in Ambala.
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Days after the face-off between police personnel and members of the Sikh community in Ambala, a five-member delegation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his residence in Chandigarh on Sunday and raised concerns over the incident and demands of the Sikh community.

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HSGMC senior vice-president Gurmeet Singh said, “We have raised our concerns and expressed resentment over the recent incidents in Ambala. The committee has demanded action against Gursimran Singh Mand, cancellation of the FIRs registered against the Sikh community members and release of the youths who were arrested. The CM has assured that all efforts will be made to resolve the issue.”

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“Though, a call for a congregation has been given for August 25, the HSGMC is holding a dialogue with the administration and the government. Our objective is to resolve the matter in a peaceful manner. The HSGMC is capable of resolving the issues, and the mischievous elements should refrain from creating obstacles,” he added.

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However, HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said he had not been informed about the meeting.

“Some members of the committee met the CM at their own level. I had no message about the meeting. It appears that some people want to divide the HSGMC. We have already given the call to hold a congregation on August 25. If the demands are not met, the further decision will be taken by the Sikh Sangat,” he said.

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Meanwhile, a group of retired police personnel and family members of policemen injured during the August 13 face-off gathered in Ambala City and demanded strict action against those who attacked the police.

The clash had left nearly nine policemen, including DSP (Crime) Virender Sharma, and several protesters injured. Jhinda and some other protesters were also injured.

Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said, “The kin of injured policemen had arrived to mark their resentment against attacks on police personnel. We have assured their treatment is being taken care of, and the financial and all other possible support will be extended to them.”

The SP said the Sikh community leaders had assured on August 13 that a five-member committee would hold discussions with officials, but instead a call was given to block the NH-44.

“Multiple warnings were given and they were asked to vacate the national highway, but to no avail. Some of the protesters were carrying weapons and to avoid any untoward incident later in the night, a mild force was used to clear the highway. We are ready to continue the dialogue to resolve the issue in a peaceful manner,” he said.

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