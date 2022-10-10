Gurdwara panel elections in 18 months, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) elections would be held within 18 months, as per an order of the Supreme Court. Till then, the ad hoc committee would look after the functioning of gurdwaras in the state, he added.

The CM was speaking after attending the “bhog” ceremony of the “akhand path” held at Gurdwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula.

Addressing the devotees, he said the state government strongly defended the formation of a separate gurdwara management committee for Haryana in the Supreme Court.

“As a result of which the Supreme Court announced its verdict in favour of the Sikh Sangat of Haryana by upholding the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014. The verdict will certainly further strengthen the unity of the sect,” he added.

The CM said the Akal Takht was still the highest authority, but local committees were needed for the gurdwaras built at different places. The separation of the management system of gurdwaras would not affect the unity of the sect, he claimed.

“When separate gurdwara management committees can be formed for Patna Sahib, Takht Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib, Nanded and Delhi, why the same cannot be done in Haryana. The formation of the HSGMC aims at making the governance of gurdwaras more smooth. The religious system is supreme, there is no interference of the government in that,” the CM said.