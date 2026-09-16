Gurdwara panel member suspends dharna after Sikh sangat’s intervention

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee member from Ambala City, Gurtej Singh, who had been staging a dharna outside the head office of the HSGMC, has suspended the agitation after some committee and community members assured to intervene and raise the matter with the committee president.

A number of committee members and Sikh community leaders managed to persuade Gurtej Singh on Monday evening and assured him of raising his concerns and questions with HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda.

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Expressing dissatisfaction and concerns over the functioning of the HSGMC, Gurtej had been staging a dharna since September 7. He alleged that no significant or lasting decision benefiting the Sikh Sangat of Haryana had been taken during the past one and a half years. He also alleged that the Haryana Committee had lost its vision, direction and original purpose, while certain office-bearers were using it for personal and political interests rather than for the welfare of the Sikh community.

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Gurtej Singh said, “I had been staging dharna to raise genuine concerns related to the development and welfare works, but there was no response from the president. However, some committee members and senior community leaders offered intervention and assured to raise the concerns with the president and the executive committee members. They have assured that if the president and the executive committee failed to respond in a positive manner, they will start an agitation.”

“Following their assurance, I have suspended the dharna. The HSGMC is an institution of the Sikh Sangat, and the legitimate questions from elected members and the Sangat can’t be avoided. The temporary suspension is intended to give president Jagdish Singh Jhinda and the Executive Committee an opportunity to respond and resolve the issues. However, if there is no response in a week, I will resume the dharna”, he said.

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A number of elected and senior members, including HSGMC general secretary Angrej Singh Rania, junior vice-president Gurbir Singh, Karnail Singh Nimnabad, Gurnam Singh, Baldev Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Didar Singh Nalvi and Balwinder Singh, were present during the discussions.

The HSGMC members have also expressed displeasure over the committee’s inaction in the Miri-Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research issue, the pending budget meeting and no new development work is being carried out in the gurdwaras.