Gurgaon registers 60.7% polling

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, May 25
The Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of 60.7 per cent on Saturday. The segment, which has 9 Assembly segments, witnessed 67 per cent turnout in 2019.
Amid the sweltering heat, the Election Commission had taken several initiatives, including the AC pick-and-drop cab facility, for a higher turnout.
In this Lok Sabha segment, close to 15.63 lakh voters out of the total 25 lakh electorate exercised their right to franchise.
In the Badshahpur Assembly constituency, the poll percentage was 55.6.
According to information, the demise of Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad (45) impacted the voter turnout, with many of his supporters and workers skipping the polling. Political experts believe that his demise brought down the vote percentage. They are of the view that it is likely to impact the chances of the BJP as the constituency is a stronghold of the saffron party.
In Urban Gurugram, the voter turnout was 53.6 per cent with senior citizens and high-rise and society residents casting vote.
Meanwhile, in the Bawal (SC) Assembly constituency falling in Rewari district, registered a voter turnout of 65.9 per cent. In Ferozepur Jhirka, voting percentage was 64.3 percent, while in Nuh, it was 65.4. Punhana Assembly segment recorded the lowest voter turnout in the district at 62.3%.
The maximum temperature reached 45°C in the district, which played a spoilsport to some extent. While long queues were witnessed in the morning, enthusiasm among voters reduced considerably after noon. In the Pataudi (SC) Assembly Constituency, polling percentage was 64.6, while Rewari witnessed 63.3 and Sohna 63.2.
