Gurguram police book Punjab man for trying to send opium to Canada via courier

Gurugram, July 11

Police here have booked a Punjab resident for allegedly trying to send opium to Canada by hiding it in a box of Chyawanprash, an ayurvedic health supplement, officials said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light on Monday when the courier company scanned the parcel. They then informed the State Narcotics Control Bureau.

When the package was opened in the presence of Excise and Taxation officer Manik Ahalawat, 44 grams of opium in a small packet was found inside a half kg box of Chyawanprash, officials said.

The parcel also had some clothes and snacks. Sukhvinder Singh, a native of Punjab, had sent the parcel and it was to be delivered to Varinder Singh, a resident of Marie in Canada, Assistant Sub Inspector Mahender Singh of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau said.

An FIR was registered under section 18 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Udyog Vihar police station on Monday.

“The parcel has been seized and we are collecting the details of the accused who had made the booking," said Inspector Anil Kumar, SHO of Udyog Vihar police station.

On May 26, Gurugram police registered a case against a Punjab resident for allegedly trying to send opium to a person in the US by hiding it inside boxes of Chyawanprash via courier.

#Canada #Gurugram