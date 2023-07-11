Gurguram police book Punjab man for trying to send opium to Canada via courier

Gurugram, July 11
Police here have booked a Punjab resident for allegedly trying to send opium to Canada by hiding it in a box of Chyawanprash, an ayurvedic health supplement, officials said on Tuesday.
The matter came to light on Monday when the courier company scanned the parcel. They then informed the State Narcotics Control Bureau.
When the package was opened in the presence of Excise and Taxation officer Manik Ahalawat, 44 grams of opium in a small packet was found inside a half kg box of Chyawanprash, officials said.
The parcel also had some clothes and snacks. Sukhvinder Singh, a native of Punjab, had sent the parcel and it was to be delivered to Varinder Singh, a resident of Marie in Canada, Assistant Sub Inspector Mahender Singh of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau said.
An FIR was registered under section 18 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Udyog Vihar police station on Monday.
“The parcel has been seized and we are collecting the details of the accused who had made the booking," said Inspector Anil Kumar, SHO of Udyog Vihar police station.
On May 26, Gurugram police registered a case against a Punjab resident for allegedly trying to send opium to a person in the US by hiding it inside boxes of Chyawanprash via courier.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts
The governments in both states have stepped up efforts to pr...
Shimla-Chandigarh, Manali-Chandigarh highways closed for traffic
Manali-Chandigarh highways has been hit by several landslide...
Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins
The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi ...
Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar
Breaches at two points in Dhussi Bundh in Shahkot lead to fl...
Punjab BJP must shed 'junior ally' tag, says Sunil Jakhar as he takes over as state party chief
Punjab affairs incharge Vijay Rupani says the party will con...