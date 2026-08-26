DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Gurinder Kaur receives President AWWA Appreciation Award

Gurinder Kaur receives President AWWA Appreciation Award

Recognised for her dedicated service, contribution to women’s empowerment

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:43 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Gurinder Kaur, an NTT Instructor at the KHARGA Army Skill Training Centre in Ambala Cantonment, has been honoured with the President AWWA (Army Women’s Welfare Association) Appreciation Award.

Advertisement

The award recognises her dedicated service, contribution to women’s empowerment, and commitment to education and skill development.

Advertisement

Gurinder Kaur has been serving as an NTT Instructor at the KHARGA Army Skill Training Centre since 2013. During this period, she has played a significant role in empowering women through education and vocational training. Over the years, she has trained more than 300 women in 12 batches, equipping them with the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to pursue meaningful careers. Around 90 of her students are currently working in schools.

Advertisement

Gurinder Kaur said she had earlier served as a teacher at Mercury Army Pre-Primary School for five years and had also shouldered the responsibility of Officiating Principal.

“We have been making continuous efforts to nurture young minds, empower women and create opportunities for self-reliance through education. I am grateful to Col Maneeta Patnayak for her continuous support and to the AWWA for recognising my years of service and continued efforts towards strengthening women through education and skill development. We will continue to serve with the same passion and commitment, inspiring many more women to become confident, skilled and self-reliant,” she said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts