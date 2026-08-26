Gurinder Kaur receives President AWWA Appreciation Award

Gurinder Kaur, an NTT Instructor at the KHARGA Army Skill Training Centre in Ambala Cantonment, has been honoured with the President AWWA (Army Women’s Welfare Association) Appreciation Award.

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The award recognises her dedicated service, contribution to women’s empowerment, and commitment to education and skill development.

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Gurinder Kaur has been serving as an NTT Instructor at the KHARGA Army Skill Training Centre since 2013. During this period, she has played a significant role in empowering women through education and vocational training. Over the years, she has trained more than 300 women in 12 batches, equipping them with the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to pursue meaningful careers. Around 90 of her students are currently working in schools.

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Gurinder Kaur said she had earlier served as a teacher at Mercury Army Pre-Primary School for five years and had also shouldered the responsibility of Officiating Principal.

“We have been making continuous efforts to nurture young minds, empower women and create opportunities for self-reliance through education. I am grateful to Col Maneeta Patnayak for her continuous support and to the AWWA for recognising my years of service and continued efforts towards strengthening women through education and skill development. We will continue to serve with the same passion and commitment, inspiring many more women to become confident, skilled and self-reliant,” she said.