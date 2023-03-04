Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh back in Rohtak jail

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 3

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was released from the Sunaria jail here on a 40-day parole on January 21, returned to the prison this evening.

The dera chief has been serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

In 2002, he, along with four other people, was also convicted of hatching a conspiracy to kill dera manager Ranjit Singh. In 2019, he and three others were convicted for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.