Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets parole again, walks out of Rohtak jail

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, walked out of the district jail in Sunariya village here on Tuesday after being granted a 30-day parole.

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This is the 16th time since August 2017 that Ram Rahim has been released on parole or furlough after being awarded the jail term by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

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He came out of the jail premises around 6:35 am in an SUV amid tight police security arrangements.

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Earlier this year, Ram Rahim was granted a 40-day parole in January.

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.