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Home / Haryana / Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets parole again, walks out of Rohtak jail

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets parole again, walks out of Rohtak jail

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted in 2017 for raping two of his disciples

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 08:23 AM May 26, 2026 IST
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Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. File
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Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, walked out of the district jail in Sunariya village here on Tuesday after being granted a 30-day parole.

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This is the 16th time since August 2017 that Ram Rahim has been released on parole or furlough after being awarded the jail term by a special CBI court in Panchkula.

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He came out of the jail premises around 6:35 am in an SUV amid tight police security arrangements.

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Earlier this year, Ram Rahim was granted a 40-day parole in January.

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.

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