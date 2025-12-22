Guru Gobind Singh’s family made greatest sacrifice in history: CM Saini

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said the martyrdom of the family of Guru Gobind Singh stood as the greatest sacrifice in world history, exemplifying the highest ideals of faith, courage and humanity.

Recalling the supreme sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, who were martyred at the tender ages of six and nine, the Chief Minister said whenever their martyrdom was remembered, the words “Nikkiya Jinda Vadda Saka” spontaneously came to one’s lips.

The Chief Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a grand ‘Shaheedi Samagam’ organised at Gurdwara Sahib Gobindpura in Bhamboli village of Yamunanagar district on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur. He paid floral tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur and expressed gratitude to Baba Jasdeep Singh and the organisers for conducting the samagam.

The Gurdwara Trust honoured the Chief Minister with a siropa, a portrait of Guru Tegh Bahadur and a sword. On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh for the Gurdwara Trust.

Referring to the blood donation camp organised during the samagam, Saini said it reflected the teachings of the Gurus that “service to humanity is the highest form of worship.”

He said that within a single week — from December 20 to 27, 1704 — all members of the Guru’s family laid down their lives for the protection of faith and humanity, a period that would remain forever etched in history.

“The sacrifices of the Sahibzadas will continue to inspire generations with patriotism. Keeping this in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to observe the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas every year as Veer Bal Diwas, which is commemorated across the country on December 26 with deep reverence,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the Haryana Government was committed to spreading the teachings and principles of the Sikh Gurus among the masses, and said several programmes had been organised across the state from Haryana Day (November 1) to the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur (November 25).

Among those present on the occasion were Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, BJP district president Rajesh Sapra, former Cabinet minister Kanwar Pal, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Banto Kataria, Deputy Commissioner Preeti, SP Kamaldeep Goyal, ADC Naveen Ahuja, and a large number of devotees.