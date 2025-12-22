DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Guru Gobind Singh’s family made greatest sacrifice in history: CM Saini

Guru Gobind Singh’s family made greatest sacrifice in history: CM Saini

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 10:21 AM Dec 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addresses devotees during a Shaheedi Samagam at Gurdwara Sahib Gobindpura in Bhamboli village of Yamunanagar district on Sunday.
Advertisement

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said the martyrdom of the family of Guru Gobind Singh stood as the greatest sacrifice in world history, exemplifying the highest ideals of faith, courage and humanity.

Advertisement

Recalling the supreme sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, who were martyred at the tender ages of six and nine, the Chief Minister said whenever their martyrdom was remembered, the words “Nikkiya Jinda Vadda Saka” spontaneously came to one’s lips.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a grand ‘Shaheedi Samagam’ organised at Gurdwara Sahib Gobindpura in Bhamboli village of Yamunanagar district on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur. He paid floral tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur and expressed gratitude to Baba Jasdeep Singh and the organisers for conducting the samagam.

Advertisement

The Gurdwara Trust honoured the Chief Minister with a siropa, a portrait of Guru Tegh Bahadur and a sword. On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh for the Gurdwara Trust.

Referring to the blood donation camp organised during the samagam, Saini said it reflected the teachings of the Gurus that “service to humanity is the highest form of worship.”

Advertisement

He said that within a single week — from December 20 to 27, 1704 — all members of the Guru’s family laid down their lives for the protection of faith and humanity, a period that would remain forever etched in history.

“The sacrifices of the Sahibzadas will continue to inspire generations with patriotism. Keeping this in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to observe the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas every year as Veer Bal Diwas, which is commemorated across the country on December 26 with deep reverence,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the Haryana Government was committed to spreading the teachings and principles of the Sikh Gurus among the masses, and said several programmes had been organised across the state from Haryana Day (November 1) to the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur (November 25).

Among those present on the occasion were Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, BJP district president Rajesh Sapra, former Cabinet minister Kanwar Pal, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Banto Kataria, Deputy Commissioner Preeti, SP Kamaldeep Goyal, ADC Naveen Ahuja, and a large number of devotees.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts