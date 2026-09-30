Guru Gobind Singh’s life, philosophy continue to inspire humanity: Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva released the poster for a two-day multidisciplinary international seminar on “Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji: Personality, Bani and Legacy”, to be organised by the Guru Gobind Singh Chair at Kurukshetra University. The seminar will be held on October 22 and 23 at the university’s Senate Hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said the life, philosophy, Bani and humanistic values embodied by Guru Gobind Singh continued to inspire humanity. He said academic events of this nature played an important role in connecting the younger generation with Guru Sahib’s philosophy of life and rich legacy. KU Registrar Prof Virender Pal said the university administration was making all necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the international event.

Advertisement

Seminar Coordinator Dr Dharamveer said scholars would hold research-based discussions on various lesser-explored aspects of Guru Gobind Singh’s life and philosophy during the seminar. He said the discussions would provide an academic platform for examining the Guru’s enduring legacy and contribution to society.