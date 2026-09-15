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Home / Haryana / Guru Granth Sahib’s message goes beyond religion: Scholar

Guru Granth Sahib’s message goes beyond religion: Scholar

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:48 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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A special lecture on “Guru Granth Sahib: Compilation and Message” was on Monday organised at the Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa.

The event was organised by the Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Research Chair in collaboration with the Department of Punjabi, under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Vijay Kumar. University Registrar Sunil Kumar presided over the programme.

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Gurnek Singh, former VC of Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, was the keynote speaker. He spoke about the historical background, compilation and purpose of the holy book. Prof Gurnek said its teachings were not limited to any particular religion or community but carried a message of welfare for all of humanity. He stressed that ‘God’ was one and formless, and people should rise above narrow religious and social divisions.

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Gurnek said, “Merely reading Gurbani is not enough. Its teachings of humanity, equality, love, brotherhood and harmony should be followed in daily life.” Sunil Kumar said Guru Granth Sahib was a shared spiritual text for humanity and its message was especially relevant in modern society.

Dean, Humanities, Prof Seva Singh Bajwa welcomed the speaker, guests, teachers and students. Prof Ranjit Kaur, Director of the Research Chair and Head of the Punjabi Department, thanked the guests and participants.

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