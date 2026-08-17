Guru Jambheshwar University VC selection: Incumbent VC to skip EC meeting, ACS to head proceedings

Following controversy in view of the ‘conflict of interest’ in the earlier nomination of members to the search-cum-selection committee for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, the Haryana government has ordered a fresh meeting of the university’s Executive Council (EC) on Tuesday.

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Significantly, the meeting will be chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Higher and Technical Education Department. The incumbent VC, Professor Narsi Ram Bishnoi, who is ex-officio chairperson of the EC, will not be part of the meeting.

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The EC will freshly nominate two members to the three-member search-cum-selection committee. Since, the incumbent VC Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi is himself an applicant for the post, the government has decided to hold fresh meeting for nomination of members of the search-cum-selection committee.

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Interestingly, an EC meeting held in March this year has authorised the incumbent VC to convey two names to the state government to be member of the search-cum-selection committee for appointment to the post of VC even though he himself was an aspirant. The development triggered controversy in higher education circles, with the teachers’ body questioning the candidacy of the university’s Prof Bishnoi (who is serving as acting VC following completion of his regular term), and his role in the selection process.

The search-cum-selection committee comprises three members, including two nominated by the EC and one nominated by the Chancellor-cum-Governor.

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The state government has flagged the issue in an earlier letter to GJUST, stating that members of the EC who had applied for the VC's post, or whose close relatives have applied, would have to recuse themselves from the proceedings which finalises the names of two members.

In a communication issued on Sunday, the GJUST Registrar, who is the ex-officio secretary of the EC, said emergent meeting of the EC would be held on August 18, as directed by the government, for fresh nomination of the members of the search-cum-selection committee.

The Registrar has also asked EC members to submit an undertaking confirming that neither they nor any of their close relatives have applied for the VC's post before participating in the proceedings.

Notably, Sandeep Gupta has served a legal notice alleging conflict of interest and violation of the principles of natural justice in the earlier proceedings for nomination of members to the selection committee.

Acting on this legal notice, the state government stated that the "ex-officio member of the EC, Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi (acting VC), who has applied for the post of Vice Chancellor", should not attend the meeting.

The government has also stated that the nominee of the Governor-cum-Chancellor, who had already been approved, will remain unchanged.

Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Association (HFUCTA) president Dr Jitender Khatkar said the organisation had raised the issue and welcomed the government's decision.

"It is a good move that the government has ensured that members who may have a direct or indirect interest in the outcome do not participate in the decision to constitute the selection committee," he said.