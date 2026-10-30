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Home / Haryana / Guru Nanak Girls College clinches overall trophy at zonal youth fest

Guru Nanak Girls College clinches overall trophy at zonal youth fest

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:51 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Dignitaries during the 49th Zonal Youth Festival at the DAV College for Girls in Yamunanagar.
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Guru Nanak Girls College has created a record by clinching the overall championship trophy for the fifth consecutive year at the 49th Zonal Youth Festival organised by the Department of Youth and Cultural Affairs, Kurukshetra University, at DAV College for Girls, Yamunanagar.

The festival featured 39 competitions across various categories, including dance, music, theatre, fine arts and literary events, witnessing enthusiastic participation from colleges across the district.

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The students of Guru Nanak Girls College delivered outstanding performances and secured first positions in a number of events, establishing the college’s supremacy in the festival.

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This achievement reflects the months of dedicated preparation, relentless hard work, discipline and commitment of the students, coupled with the invaluable guidance and mentorship of their teachers.

From captivating dance performances and melodious musical presentations to compelling theatrical acts, creative artworks and impressive literary performances, the students showcased exceptional talent, confidence and artistic excellence across diverse platforms, earning appreciation from the judges.

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Congratulating the winners and the faculty, the college General Secretary MS Sawhney; Director Dr Varinder Gandhi and Principal Dr Sukhwinder Kaur expressed pride in this achievement.

They appreciated the collective efforts of the students and teachers, emphasising that the college’s continued success was a testament to perseverance, teamwork and the pursuit of excellence.

They remarked that this consecutive victory reinforces the institution’s commitment to nurturing the creative potential and all-round development of its students.

The college youth festival coordinators Dr Ambika Kashyap and Dr Babila Chauhan also congratulated all the winning students and faculty members and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.

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