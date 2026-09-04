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Home / Haryana / Guru Nanak Girls College in Yamunanagar hosts talent hunt event

Guru Nanak Girls College in Yamunanagar hosts talent hunt event

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 10:36 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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The event featured a range of performances including dancing, singing, poetry recitation, acting, painting, debate and declamation.
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Guru Nanak Girls College, Yamunanagar, hosted a talent hunt competition, celebrating its students’ artistic spirit and creativity.

The event was organised under the leadership of Director Varinder Gandhi, who played a pivotal role in conceptualising and guiding the successful execution of the programme. Gandhi emphasised co-curricular activities played a vital role in shaping confident, expressive and well-rounded individuals. She said the talent hunt was not just about competition, but about expression, growth, and recognising the immense potential within the students.

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In her welcome address, Principal Sukhwinder Kaur said Guru Nanak Girls College was committed to nurturing excellence not only in academics but also in arts and culture. The event featured a range of performances including dancing, singing, poetry recitation, acting, painting, debate and declamation.

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In the dance competition, Riya and Niharika claimed the coveted first spot. Akshita, Janvi and Shivani teamed up to share the second place. Kamya, Lakshmi and Anureet joined forces to capture the third position.

In painting, Pragati won first prize; Shayna and Manvi shared second prize; Ganika stood third. In singing, Pragati and Muskan won first prize, Palak, Bindiya and Chelasi stood second, while Akshita and Nutan claimed third. In instrumental music, Upeksha and Samiksha bagged first place, Vibha and Indu came second, and Divya and Rajni stood third. In declamation, Kanan emerged as the first-position winner, Harmanpreet secured the second position, and Gurnoor won the third position. The quiz competition saw Jyoti, Yanshu and Muskan securing the first position. In mono-acting, Nilakshi secured first place, followed by Ruchika.

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Each winner was awarded a trophy, certificate and personal congratulations from the Director and Principal.

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